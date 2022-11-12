The legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be back in action tomorrow night (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, U.A.E., as “Money” meets British YouTube star Deji in an exhibition boxing match.

This will be Mayweather’s third exhibition boxing match of 2022. Back in May, the undefeated boxer went toe-to-toe with former training partner Don Moore and easily won a non-scored bout. Mayweather stepped back inside of the ring this past September and ended up stopping Japanese mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura with a second-round TKO.

Mayweather, who turns 46 early next year, will now look to knock off Deji, who is the brother of YouTube sensation and professional boxer KSI. Deji has limited combat experience, including a knockout loss to Jake Paul back in 2018, but Mayweather is all about that cash grab. “Money” will have another chance to display his boxing superiority tomorrow night in a matchup that doesn’t pose much danger for the retired fighter.

On Saturday, Mayweather and Deji came together for official weigh ins and their final faceoff. Check it out above and below:

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji final face-off ahead of their exhibition fight tomorrow night… pic.twitter.com/eEpjvKSMMo — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 12, 2022

In addition, the Mayweather vs. Deji card will feature a “Prelims” matchup between combat veteran Anthony Taylor and reality TV star Jack Fincham. The two fighters came together on Saturday for their own faceoff, but things quickly turned physical as the two came nose-to-nose and Taylor pushed Fincham away. Check it out below:

The official Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in results are as follows:

Floyd Mayweather (154.25 pounds) vs. Deji (175.2 pounds)

Tommy Fury (181.4 pounds) vs. Paul Bamba (174.6 pounds)

J’Hon Ingram (141 pounds) vs. Koji Tanaka (143 pounds)

Jadier Herrera (129.3 pounds) vs. Franklin Manzanilla (129.9 pounds)

Jack Fincham (181.9 pounds) vs. Anthony Taylor (174.5 pounds)

Harley Benn (154.7 pounds) vs. Faizan Anwar (154.4 pounds)

Delfine Persoon (128 pounds) vs. Ikram Kerwat (129.6 pounds)

Bobby Fish (183 pounds) vs. Boateng Prempeh (178.6 pounds)

