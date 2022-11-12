The wait is over as world-class strikers Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will collide for the undisputed UFC middleweight title later this evening (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Before Adesanya looks to avenge two previous kickboxing losses to Pereira in the main event, UFC 281 will feature a long list of high-profile matchups. Whether it’s Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili for the UFC women’s strawweight title, Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler, or a “Prelims” scrap between Dominick Reyes and Ryan Spann, UFC 281 boasts a little bit of everything.

Ahead of tonight’s massive PPV card from inside the world’s most famous arena, the promotion has released the final episode of UFC 281 “Embedded,” which can be seen below. This time around, the behind-the-scenes action showcases final fight preparations, official weigh ins, and a collection of intense staredowns.

From the official YouTube description:

The stars of UFC 281 — two champions, challengers, and fan favorites — cut their final pounds ahead of Friday morning’s weigh-in. Then it’s one more pre-fight showdown at the ceremonials held at Radio City Music Hall.

For UFC 281 “Embedded” episodes one and two click here and here, while episodes 3-5 can be seen here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 281 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ESPNews at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 281: “Adesanya vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 281 fight card and PPV line up click here.