Jiri Prochazka seems to have something USADA wants.

Last month, it was revealed that “BJP” shattered the previous record for samples taken in a month. The Light Heavyweight champion of the world was tested a staggering 24 times in a single month, and his current total is by far the highest in UFC history at 59 total tests. Seeing as Prochazka has only been on the roster since July 2020 and has never tested positive for any performance enhancing drugs (PEDs), it’s a rather bizarre situation without any clear cut explanation.

As the man peeing into the cup all the bloody time, Prochazka has his own interpretation of the testing. Per “The Czech Samurai,” the tests may be a nuisance, but that’s simply what’s required to be champion.

“Daily,” said Prochazka at a UFC media event when asked how often USADA tests him (via BloodyElbow). “They are coming daily and sometimes, it’s boring. Sometimes, I’m tired from that. I’m waking up at 5 a.m. and I’m thinking, ‘They will come. They will come today.’ But if it’s the price to be the champion, I will pay that.”

Of course, there are other champions on the UFC roster with far fewer tests. Prochazka explained that his management reached out for some sort of explanation, but little was revealed.

“We spoke about that,” said Prochazka. “My management talked with USADA and all of them about why and it’s just their law. They can do that, so they test me. For me, I’m good with that. It doesn’t matter.”

Prochazka is just under a month away from the first title defense of his Light Heavyweight crown. He’s scheduled to rematch Glover Teixeira at UFC 281 on Dec. 10, and with a bit of luck, the two will put on a second “Fight of the Year” candidate.

Insomnia

Israel Adesanya genuinely had some very good moments in both Alex Pereira kickboxing matches, but nobody told the UFC editing team!

this shit had me dying y’all

pic.twitter.com/HnhRJF77VF — (@mmamarcuss) November 11, 2022

While on the topic of Izzy, this meme cracked me up (BACKGROUND INFO).

"185.5. You have one hour to drop a half pound."



Israel Adesanya: pic.twitter.com/RnnmimwfSN — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) November 11, 2022

Alex Pereira’s war paint is the dopest thing I’ve seen in quite some time.

Frankie Edgar, future Hall of Famer and absolute legend. Jersey Tough!

If Edgar vs. Gutierrez goes one round then Frankie will be the first in UFC history to log 8 hours (!!!) of octagon time. The true UFC iron man. https://t.co/GvirwhvX9e — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) November 11, 2022

Another pretty impressive display of longevity (potentially) on the UFC 281 card.

With a win at UFC 281, Carla Esparza would become the winningest strawweight in UFC history. pic.twitter.com/k9uzBnG6Xr — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 11, 2022

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been named captain of Bellator’s team in the Bellator vs. Rizin event.

If you have a favorite fighter on the regional scene, get deep into YouTube and help ‘em advance into the big leagues!

Jack Jenkins talks about how a fan helped him win his DWCS fight pic.twitter.com/RDye8oy57p — 176.37 lb Bendaman (@Bendaman2001) November 11, 2022

Why is Jake Paul angling to fight Andrew Tate? Just feels random.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The night I — and many others — became a Michael Chandler fan:

Michael Chandler vs Eddie Alvarez 1 is still one of my favorite fights of all time pic.twitter.com/Xu8L8QtpDd — The Filthy Casual (@MMAfilthycasual) November 11, 2022

The fence surely saved this man from one hell of a head bounce off the canvas floor.

Once the rear naked choke grip guillotine is locked up, it’s game over.

Random Land

All the chaos over at Twitter about blue check marks and fake accounts has been hilarious, but since-deleted account @TeslaReal was the peak.

The TeslaReal is my favorite so far. pic.twitter.com/X1XXsdZKZT — Pxl ️‍ (Parody) (@PxlJedi) November 11, 2022

“TeslaReal” is the funniest part pic.twitter.com/rU2S07KQuO — shmeel rippers (@CMR_47) November 11, 2022

Midnight Music: Nas is 49 years old and still rapping ridiculously well on King’s Disease 3, which dropped today.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.