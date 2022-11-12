 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Jiri Prochazka reacts to record-breaking USADA testing: ‘It’s boring’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jiri Prochazka seems to have something USADA wants.

Last month, it was revealed that “BJP” shattered the previous record for samples taken in a month. The Light Heavyweight champion of the world was tested a staggering 24 times in a single month, and his current total is by far the highest in UFC history at 59 total tests. Seeing as Prochazka has only been on the roster since July 2020 and has never tested positive for any performance enhancing drugs (PEDs), it’s a rather bizarre situation without any clear cut explanation.

As the man peeing into the cup all the bloody time, Prochazka has his own interpretation of the testing. Per “The Czech Samurai,” the tests may be a nuisance, but that’s simply what’s required to be champion.

“Daily,” said Prochazka at a UFC media event when asked how often USADA tests him (via BloodyElbow). “They are coming daily and sometimes, it’s boring. Sometimes, I’m tired from that. I’m waking up at 5 a.m. and I’m thinking, ‘They will come. They will come today.’ But if it’s the price to be the champion, I will pay that.”

Of course, there are other champions on the UFC roster with far fewer tests. Prochazka explained that his management reached out for some sort of explanation, but little was revealed.

“We spoke about that,” said Prochazka. “My management talked with USADA and all of them about why and it’s just their law. They can do that, so they test me. For me, I’m good with that. It doesn’t matter.”

Prochazka is just under a month away from the first title defense of his Light Heavyweight crown. He’s scheduled to rematch Glover Teixeira at UFC 281 on Dec. 10, and with a bit of luck, the two will put on a second “Fight of the Year” candidate.

Insomnia

Israel Adesanya genuinely had some very good moments in both Alex Pereira kickboxing matches, but nobody told the UFC editing team!

While on the topic of Izzy, this meme cracked me up (BACKGROUND INFO).

Alex Pereira’s war paint is the dopest thing I’ve seen in quite some time.

Frankie Edgar, future Hall of Famer and absolute legend. Jersey Tough!

Another pretty impressive display of longevity (potentially) on the UFC 281 card.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been named captain of Bellator’s team in the Bellator vs. Rizin event.

If you have a favorite fighter on the regional scene, get deep into YouTube and help ‘em advance into the big leagues!

Why is Jake Paul angling to fight Andrew Tate? Just feels random.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The night I — and many others — became a Michael Chandler fan:

The fence surely saved this man from one hell of a head bounce off the canvas floor.

Once the rear naked choke grip guillotine is locked up, it’s game over.

Random Land

All the chaos over at Twitter about blue check marks and fake accounts has been hilarious, but since-deleted account @TeslaReal was the peak.

Midnight Music: Nas is 49 years old and still rapping ridiculously well on King’s Disease 3, which dropped today.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania