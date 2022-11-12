Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just hours away from its upcoming lightweight slobberknocker between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, locked and loaded for the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Check out their "See You At The Top" video preview embedded above.
Poirier (28-7, 1 NC) is coming off a second-round submission loss to then-lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, snapping a three-fight winning streak that included back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor. “The Diamond” has captured 10 of his last 12 and is currently ranked No. 2 at 155 pounds.
That’s three spots above the No. 5-ranked Chandler, who managed to put together a 2-2 record since crossing over from Bellator MMA back in late 2020. “Iron” is coming off a “Knockout of the Year” contender opposite Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, which led to a “Notorious” callout that will remain unanswered.
Time to separate contender from pretender.
