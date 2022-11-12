Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight champion Carla Esparza will defend her 115-pound strap against former division titleholder Zhang Weili in the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event on ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Check out their “Fearless” video preview embedded above.
Esparza, 34, captured the crown with a tepid decision win over longtime rival Rose Namajunas at UFC 274 back in May. “Cookie Monster” (19-6) is the winner of six straight with three of those contests ending by way of split decision. As for the 33 year-old Weili (22-3), she dropped consecutive title fights to Namajunas but recently bounced back by knocking out Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275.
Time to separate champ from chump.
