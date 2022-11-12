UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and power-punching Brazilian bruiser Alex Pereira will collide atop the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) from Madison Square Garden in New York City, a five-round championship clash of styles that will continue (and possibly conclude) their rivalry from the kickboxing circuit. Pereira is up two-zip with one knockout.
Check out their “Fight For Your Life” video preview embedded above.
Adesanya is 12-0 in the middleweight division (23-1 overall) with victories over five of the Top 6 contenders. The 6-1 Pereira, perhaps best known for scoring two wins over Adesanya on the kickboxing circuit — one by way of thunderous knockout — is 3-0 in UFC with two violent finishes.
Time to settle this rivalry once and for all.
