Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira kickboxing video: Watch one-punch knockout ahead of UFC 281 main event

By Dan Hiergesell
Alex Pereira will look to become the first middleweight to defeat Israel Adesanya in mixed martial arts (MMA) and walk away with the undisputed 185-pound belt later tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE-DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to “The Fight Mecca,” Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022, featuring two highly-anticipated championship showdowns. In UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, will look to settle the score with former kickboxing foe and No. 5-seeded contender, Alex Pereira. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Carla Esparza, intends to defend her newly-won title for the first time against former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Zhang Weili.

Pereira, a former two-division GLORY kickboxing champion, has been down this road before with “Last Stylebender.” The two strikers first met back in 2016 under the GLORY banner with Pereira escaping with a controversial decision win. A rematch came together one year later for what was Adesanya’s last trip to the kickboxing ring. Pereira was losing that match before catching Izzy with a stunning left hook in the third round that sent “Last Stylebender” crashing to the canvas.

That knockout is the only time Adesanya has ever been put away in his combat career and a constant reminder at how dangerous Pereira truly is. It’s also a reminder for Adesanya to be cautious when the two fighters lock horns this weekend at UFC 281. If case you’ve never seen Pereira’s one-punch finish over Adesanya you can check it out above.

As of now, Adesanya is the betting favorite to hand Pereira his first MMA loss since his debut back in 2015 and defend his middleweight title for the sixth-straight time. However, Pereira is going to come for the kill and we’ve seen Adesanya tested before inside of the Octagon. One false move and Pereira may have another viral knockout video to claim his own.

