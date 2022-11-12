It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, as Israel Adesanya puts his undisputed middleweight title on the line in an anticipated grudge match with former foe and world-class striker, Alex Pereira. In addition to the 185-pound headliner, UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza will put her 115-pound title up for grabs against former champion Zhang Weili. UFC 281 will also feature Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler, the lightweight return of fan-favorite Dan Hooker, and the final Octagon appearance of former UFC champion Frankie Edgar.

Take a look below at UFC 281’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPNews/ESPN+)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+)

6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Michael Trizano vs. Seungwoo Choi

Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson

Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu

Online

UFC 281: “Adesanya vs. Pereira” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 281 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 281: “Adesanya vs. Pereira” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 281: “Adesanya vs. Pereira” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But, if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 281 there is a list of bars near you airing “Adesanya vs. Pereira” right here.

