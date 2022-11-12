 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 281 results, live streaming ‘Prelims’ play-by-play updates | Adesanya vs. Pereira

Reminder: We will deliver live round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of UFC 281’s entire five-fight pay-per-view (PPV) main card RIGHT HERE, beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

By Thomas Myers and Patrick L. Stumberg
The latest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) offering hits the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022), bringing two championship clashes to “The Big Apple.” In UFC 281’s PPV main event, Middleweight roost-ruler, Israel Adesanya, will look to school former kickboxing rival — and No. 5-seeded contender — Alex Pereira in the finer points of mixed martial arts (MMA). In the co-feature, women’s Strawweight queenpin, Carla Esparza, will attempt to defend her newly won title for the first time against former champion and No. 2-ranked contender crusher, Zhang Weili. UFC 281’s jam-packed card — perhaps the most loaded PPV line up of the year — will also showcase a ridiculous 155-pound showdown between all-action division standouts, Dustin Poirier (No. 2) and Michael Chandler (No. 5), both of who are looking to punch their respective tickets to a future Lightweight title tilt.

UFC 281 is another fantastic championship double-dip!

Before that action begins at 10 p.m. ET later this evening, though, MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 281 “Prelims” undercard below, beginning with the first fight at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. We will then cover UFC 281’s PPV main card in a separate thread right here, beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Adesanya vs. Pereira.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 281 “Prelims” undercard results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 281 ESPN+ PPV QUICK RESULTS:

UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
UFC Strawweight champion Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili
Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler
Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez
Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

UFC 281 ‘PRELIMS’ QUICK RESULTS:

Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano
Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann
Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann
Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman
Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez
Michael Trizano vs. Seungwoo Choi
Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson
Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu

UFC 281 ‘PRELIMS’ PLAY-BY-PLAY RESULTS:

155 lbs.: Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

Round one:
Round two:
Round three:

Final result:

205 lbs.: Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Round one:
Round two:
Round three:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann

Round one:
Round two:
Round three:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Round one:
Round two:
Round three:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Round one:
Round two:
Round three:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez

Round one:
Round two:
Round three:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Michael Trizano vs. Seungwoo Choi

Round one:
Round two:
Round three:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson

Round one:
Round two:
Round three:

Final result:

205 lbs.: Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu

Round one:
Round two:
Round three:

Final result:

Remember: MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of UFC 281’s entire five-fight PPV main card RIGHT HERE, beginning at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

