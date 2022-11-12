 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 281 Ceremonial Weigh-in

UFC 281 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Adesanya vs. Pereira

Contributors: MMAmania.com Staff
UFC 281 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., Nov 12, 2022) with a mouth-watering 185-pound showdown between Middleweight kingpin, Israel Adesanya, against his former kickboxing nemesis, Alex Pereira, who holds two wins over “The Last Stylebender,” including a devastating knockout finish (watch it). In UFC 281’s PPV co-main event, Carla Esparza will defend the women’s Strawweight crown against Chinese striking sensation, Zhang Weili, who held the 115-pound strap for 18 months not too long ago. Oh, and Dustin Poirier squares off with Michael Chandler in a ridiculous 155-pound PPV collision.

IT’S ANOTHER CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE-DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to “The Fight Mecca,” Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022, featuring two highly-anticipated championship showdowns. In UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, will look to settle the score with former kickboxing foe and No. 5-seeded contender, Alex Pereira. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Carla Esparza, intends to defend her newly-won title for the first time against former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Zhang Weili.

MMAmania.com will deliver bell-to-bell results coverage of UFC 281 online LIVE all evening (late) night, including latest fight updates, fight recaps, video highlights, winners, losers, press conference streams and all the other post-fight fallout you can handle well into Sunday. Buckle up! We’ll have all the news that’s fit to print and much, much more. We’ve got UFC 281’s entire card — including “Prelims” undercard matches on ESPNN/ESPN+ — all covered below in our comprehensive story stream.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 281 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard (on ESPNEWS/ESPN+) at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 281: “Adesanya vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

30 Total Updates Since
Nov 8, 2022, 11:00pm EST

