UFC 281 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Adesanya vs. Pereira

UFC 281 live stream results, play-by-play-updates: Event headliners Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will battle for “The Last Stylebender’s” 185-pound strap, not long after Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili hook ‘em up for “Cookie Monster’s” 115-pound title in UFC 281’s co-main event. Elsewhere on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, goes to war opposite ex-Bellator MMA kingpin, Michael Chandler, for a spot in the crowded 155-pound title chase. Further down the line up, long-time veteran Frankie Edgar returns one last time for a bantamweight swan song in “The World’s Most Famous Arena” against well-traveled 135-pound slugger, Chris Gutierrez.

UFC 281’s five-fight PPV main card is set to pop off TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at 10 p.m. ET from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City and we’re going to bring you LIVE results and real-time play-by-play updates below, starting with the lightweight collision between veteran bruiser Dan “The Hangman” Hooker and Peruvian up-and-comer Claudio “Prince of Peru” Puelles. In addition, we’re also covering the UFC 281 “Prelims” undercard bouts streaming on ESPNews and ESPN+ in a separate thread RIGHT HERE beginning promptly at 6 p.m. ET.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 281 five-fight PPV main card below, beginning at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. You can also follow our UFC 281 live stream radio-style play-by-play watch along feed RIGHT HERE.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Adesanya vs. Pereira.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 281 main card PPV results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 281 PPV MAIN CARD QUICK RESULTS:

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

UFC 281 ‘PRELIMS’ QUICK RESULTS:

Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez

Michael Trizano vs. Seungwoo Choi

Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson

Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu

UFC 281 PPV MAIN CARD PLAY-BY-PLAY:

185 lbs.: UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

115 lbs.: UFC Strawweight champion Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 281: “Adesanya vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.