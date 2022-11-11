Mayweather vs Deji fight card, DAZN PPV boxing lineup for Nov. 13 in Dubai

Undefeated boxing sensation Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) will continue his retirement exhibition tour against 25 year-old social media star Oladeji Daniel “Deji” Olatunji (1-3) on Sun., Nov. 13, 2022 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, a pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza that costs just $14.99 in the United Staes and Canada, assuming you already have a subscription to DAZN.

Non-subscribers can order the card on FITE TV for $34.99 by clicking here.

Elsewhere on the card, Tommy “TNT” Fury will make his first appearance since the Jake Paul debacle earlier this year when he battles the unheralded Paul Bamba in a light heavyweight affair. In addition, Jaider Herrera and Franklin Manzanilla hook ‘em up in a featherweight contest not long after Harley Benn and Faizan Anwar go to war at middleweight.

Here’s the complete “Mayweather vs. Deji” PPV card:

Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji; exhibition

Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba; light heavyweight

Jack Fincham vs. Anthony Taylor; light heavyweight

Jaider Herrera vs. Franklin Manzanilla; featherweight

Harley Benn vs. Faizan Anwar; middleweight

The “Mayweather vs. Deji” PPV main card is expected to get underway at 1 p.m. ET from Dubai with the headlining ring walks scheduled for 4 p.m. ET; however, that time is approximate and could be earlier (or later) depending on the length of the undercard fights. We’ll have complete results and LIVE fight coverage right here on MMAmania.com.

