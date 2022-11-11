UFC star Sean O’Malley just had stem cells injected into his wiener

In case it wasn’t already obvious, Sean O’Malley plays by his own rules.

The UFC bantamweight contender, ranked No. 1 in the world after defeating Petr Yan at UFC 280 last month in Abu Dhabi, wanted to improve his performance in the bedroom, which is understandable considering “Sugar” often has more than one partner to please.

That’s why O’Malley dropped trow and took a needle in the dong.

“Well it could supposedly help with girth and performance,” O’Malley told his YouTube followers. “So I’m like ‘Well, it ain’t the first time I’ve had a needle in my wiener, hit me up doc!’ It hurt worse than I thought it was going to because they said, ‘Oh it won’t hurt that bad.’ We had an option to have a guy do it or a girl do it, I said ‘I want the hot doctor to do it’ and Tim’s like, ‘I want the guy.’ She grabbed mine and it started growing right away. I’m like, ‘God dammit, I’m sorry.’ Then the male doctor came in and was like, ‘Want me to hold your hand?’ and my wiener went [down].’”

I guess one needle beats a monthly subscription to Cialis.

According to Elite Aesthetics, penis enlargement stem cells, also known as the “P-Shot” or “Priapus Shot,” can increase sex drive, improve erectile dysfunction, and offer increased girth — though extended length from the injection is considered rare.

The procedure takes less than an hour and lasts up to 12 months.

That means O’Malley will not be due for another trip to Dr. Wiener until after his rumored bantamweight title fight against reigning 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling, assuming the promotion moves forward with plans to get that fight booked in 2023.