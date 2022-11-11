 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: Dana White’s Power Slap press conference video

By Jesse Holland
If you enjoy watching people slap the s—t out of each other, I’ve got great news for you.

UFC President Dana White has created (some might say stole) a professional slap fighting promotion and will debut “Dana White’s Power Slap League” later this year at the APEX facility in Las Vegas. In addition, White and Co. will introduce the media to his new endeavor during a special pre-slap press conference TODAY (Fri., Nov. 11, 2022) at 2:30 p.m. ET live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

You can watch the full presser in the embedded video above.

“We’ve spent the last year sort of beta-testing this in a controlled environment to really test and see the dynamic of how this would function as an actual league and real sport,” UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell told the athletic commission just last month. “What we’ve found is that this is actually a skill sport that the participants, who are at a high level in this, are skilled athletes in. They train. They’re in good shape. They take it seriously, not dissimilar with what you see in MMA and boxing.”

White is expected to reveal “a major network partner” for his new league at today’s presser.

