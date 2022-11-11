 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: UFC 281 ceremonial weigh ins video results

By Jesse Holland
With the UFC 281 early (and official) weigh ins already in the books (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of tomorrow night’s (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) “Adesanya vs. Pereira” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the ceremonial weigh ins and corresponding staredowns, streaming LIVE at 4 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE-DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to “The Fight Mecca,” Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022, featuring two highly-anticipated championship showdowns. In UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, will look to settle the score with former kickboxing foe and No. 5-seeded contender, Alex Pereira. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Carla Esparza, intends to defend her newly-won title for the first time against former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Zhang Weili.

UFC 281 will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, a five-round showdown that follows the women’s strawweight contest between current 115-pound champion Carla Esparza and former division titleholder Zhang Weili. In addition, all-action lightweights Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler hook ‘em up in a pivotal 155-pound clash.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 281 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ESPNews at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 281: “Adesanya vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 281 fight card and PPV line up click here.

