Live: UFC 281 ceremonial weigh ins video results

With the UFC 281 early (and official) weigh ins already in the books (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of tomorrow night’s (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) “Adesanya vs. Pereira” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the ceremonial weigh ins and corresponding staredowns, streaming LIVE at 4 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

UFC 281 will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, a five-round showdown that follows the women’s strawweight contest between current 115-pound champion Carla Esparza and former division titleholder Zhang Weili. In addition, all-action lightweights Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler hook ‘em up in a pivotal 155-pound clash.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 281 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ESPNews at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

