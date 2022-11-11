One of the biggest fight cards of the year goes down tomorrow night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, as Israel Adesanya puts his undisputed UFC middleweight title on the line against former GLORY kickboxing double champion Alex Pereira.

In addition to the middleweight grudge match, UFC 281 will feature a co-main event between UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza and former division titleholder Zhang Weili. Not to mention a lightweight clash between former title challengers Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, as well as a “Prelims” card that is absolutely stacked to the gills.

Ahead of Saturday’s massive card in the “Big Apple,” UFC has released the latest and greatest episodes of UFC 281 “Embedded,” which can be seen below. As usual, the pre-fight vlog series follows some of the biggest fighters from the card as they prep for final weight cuts and last-minute touches for their upcoming performances. This time around the behind-the-scenes action featured a very unique staredown unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Episode 3

Michael Chandler gets a ride from a friend. Alex Pereira packs for a life-changing week. Champ Carla Esparza enjoys the perks of her job. Champ Israel Adesanya and team push hard. Dustin Poirier, Molly McCann and Zhang Weili check in. UFC 281 is on Saturday, November 12.

Episode 4

Champ Carla Esparza and Michael Chandler take in their billboard. Dustin Poirier loosens up in the ring. Molly McCann meets a legend. Zhang Weili crosses paths with Esparza. At media day, champion Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira talk up their main event. UFC 281 is on Saturday, November 12.

Episode 5

Champs Israel Adesanya and Carla Esparza join their opponents at the UFC 281 presser; Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier face off. Zhang Weili and Frankie Edgar train for their next chapters. Izzy and Alex Pereira pose at a landmark. UFC 281 is on Saturday, November 12.

