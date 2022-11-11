Molly McCann’s newfound popularity among mixed martial arts (MMA) fans has led her to seek advice from none other than Conor McGregor. As the biggest star in MMA history, “Notorious” has a unique view on the sport and how to handle the pressures of being famous.

While McCann is nowhere near McGregor in terms of overall popularity the English fighter has taken off of late. In tandem with teammate Paddy Pimblett, McCann turned in two memorable finishes earlier this year at the promotion’s events in London. Her performances not only caught the attention of MMA fans of all shapes and sizes, but it has led her to a matchup with red-hot contender Erin Blanchfield tomorrow night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

McCann told reporters during UFC 281’s pre-fight presser earlier this week that she recently contacted McGregor and asked for his advice regarding her newfound notoriety. McGregor was happy to lend a helping hand and give “Meatball” some words of wisdom.

“I messaged him going, ‘How do you handle this? Because you can blow up, and then you can blow up. I couldn’t quite get me head around how sometimes people are with ya.

“And it was just like. ‘When you get in the gym, it’s just the gym. Don’t let no one else in. Keep everyone outside. Always remember it’s just fighting. You’re a cage warrior. That’s what we are, we’re Cage Warriors champions.

“He said some mad things about ‘Valentina’s gonna get a Mac smacking.’ All these… it was so poetic and it was so lovely.

“Me partner Ellis printed it off and put it in a sign in MSG and it’s in me front room. So everyday, if I’m struggling, or if I’m feeling good but I don’t need to get ahead of meself, got a big fat head and walk around with an ego, it’s to stay grounded and realize that I’m just here to win.”

McCann, 32, is currently riding a three-fight win streak in the UFC’s women’s flyweight division. If she’s able to defeat Blanchfield in dramatic fashion and continue her hot streak it could land her close to title contention entering 2023, especially considering the lack of depth atop the weight class and her growing popularity among casuals.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 281 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ESPNews at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 281: “Adesanya vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 281 fight card and PPV line up click here.