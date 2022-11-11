UFC 281 early weigh ins video, LIVE results stream | Adesanya vs. Pereira

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. UFC 281 will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, a five-round showdown that follows the women’s strawweight contest between current 115-pound champion Carla Esparza and former division titleholder Zhang Weili.

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The UFC 281 early (and official) weigh ins will stream LIVE from the promotion’s host hotel in the embedded video above starting promptly at 9 a.m. ET. The festivities are expected to last roughly two hours but could end much earlier depending on how quickly all 28 fighters get to the scale. Remember, the promotion will also stage the UFC 281 ceremonial weigh ins — complete with fighter staredowns — live from Radio City Music Hall at 4 p.m. ET.

Complete UFC 281 early weigh ins text results below:

UFC 281 Main Card On ESPN+ PPV:

185 lbs.: UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya (185) vs. Alex Pereira (184.6)

115 lbs.: UFC Strawweight Champion Carla Esparza (114.8) vs. Zhang Weili (114.8)

155 lbs.: Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Michael Chandler (155.8)

135 lbs.: Frankie Edgar (135.6) vs. Chris Gutierrez (136)

155 lbs.: Dan Hooker (155.8) vs. Claudio Puelles (155.2)

UFC 281 Prelims Card On ESPNEWS/ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Brad Riddell (155.6) vs. Renato Moicano (155.8)

205 lbs.: Dominick Reyes (205.4) vs. Ryan Spann (206.6*)

125 lbs.: Erin Blanchfield (125) vs. Molly McCann (125.4)

185 lbs.: Andre Petroski (185.8) vs. Wellington Turman (185.2)

UFC 281 Early ‘Prelims’ Card On Fight Pass/ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Matt Frevola (154.8) vs. Ottman Azaitar (155.6)

115 lbs.: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.6) vs. Silvana Gomez (115.6)

145 lbs.: Michael Trizano (147.6*) vs. Seungwoo Choi (145.6)

135 lbs.: Julio Arce (135.8) vs. Montel Jackson (135.8)

205 lbs.: Carlos Ulberg (205.2) vs. Nicolae Negumereanu (206)

*Missed weight

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 281 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ESPNews at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 281: “Adesanya vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 281 fight card and PPV line up click here.