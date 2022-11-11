 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Megan Anderson goes to war with former camp Glory MMA, coach James Krause in ugly feud

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Benavidez v Figueiredo Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Megan Anderson’s title shot against Amanda Nunes at UFC 259 in March 2021 did not go well. Of course, no really expected anything otherwise, as Anderson was a massive underdog for a reason. Still, Amanda Nunes pretty effortlessly battered and submitted Anderson in just about two minutes — a bad night at the office that cost her spot on the UFC roster.

Anderson prepared with Glory MMA for “The Lioness.” Ran by retired UFC fighter and controversial gambler, James Krause, Glory has become something of a midwestern hotspot for UFC fighters. The team has risen to prominence relatively recently, and on the whole, Krause has proven himself as a coach and cornerman.

Anderson, however, is not impressed. In a since deleted comment, she blasted her preparation at Glory MMA, alleging that she was only given a single 30 minute personal mitts session per week. Otherwise, she was solely in charge of figuring out how sparring rounds and game plan. Conversely, she believes that Brandon Moreno — who recently started working with Glory MMA — receives far different treatment for his own title fight preparation.

Jeff Molina, undefeated UFC Flyweight and Glory MMA athlete, quickly responded. Per Molina, Anderson was lazy and unmotivated. Worse still, he alleges she was drinking heavily during training camp and actively hurting less skilled training partners when outside of the view of team practices.

Pretty nasty stuff from “El Jefe.”

Anderson has yet to respond to Molina’s claims. However, there’s another messier layer to the controversy too. MMA Twitter widely alleges that Krause, who is married, and Anderson’s relationship previously went beyond that of coach and pupil — which NEVER happens in MMA!

Anderson was responding to such a claim when she threw UFC commentator Laura Sanko under the boss, hinting at a possible affair between Sanko and Krause. At one point, Anderson and Sanko co-hosted a podcast together, but it ended abruptly back in 2019.

As you can likely imagine, Twitter is going wild with the various accusations and general drama. Krause has yet to respond online, but he’s facing enough heat at the moment that continued silence would likely be wise.

Stay tuned for any further updates.

Insomnia

Alexander Volkanovski is going to reach unforeseen levels of dense ahead of his move up to Lightweight. Will that affect his ability to drop back down to Featherweight?

Bryce Mitchell rides into battle, but which battle? A UFC fight versus Ilia Topuria or debate with Joe Rogan?

Nate Diaz is now outside the UFC roster, but that doesn’t eliminate beef with current UFC members.

Robert Whittaker with some excellent perspective on UFC 281’s main event:

How long until Joanna Jedrzejczyk ends her first retirement?

TJ Dillashaw is back on the mend after his latest shoulder surgery.

Teenage Sean O’Malley looks exactly like one would expect.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A high-risk back take that paid off immediately!

Listen to the the thud on this overhand!

The Heavyweight division was never more grand than when “Big Nog,” “Cro Cop,” and Fedor were battling it out for supremacy.

Random Land

An incredible display of fitness.

Midnight Music: Instrumental hip-hop, 1996

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

