Megan Anderson’s title shot against Amanda Nunes at UFC 259 in March 2021 did not go well. Of course, no really expected anything otherwise, as Anderson was a massive underdog for a reason. Still, Amanda Nunes pretty effortlessly battered and submitted Anderson in just about two minutes — a bad night at the office that cost her spot on the UFC roster.

Anderson prepared with Glory MMA for “The Lioness.” Ran by retired UFC fighter and controversial gambler, James Krause, Glory has become something of a midwestern hotspot for UFC fighters. The team has risen to prominence relatively recently, and on the whole, Krause has proven himself as a coach and cornerman.

Anderson, however, is not impressed. In a since deleted comment, she blasted her preparation at Glory MMA, alleging that she was only given a single 30 minute personal mitts session per week. Otherwise, she was solely in charge of figuring out how sparring rounds and game plan. Conversely, she believes that Brandon Moreno — who recently started working with Glory MMA — receives far different treatment for his own title fight preparation.

#MMATwitter Megan Anderson talking about the level of training she got under James Krause for her tittle fight vs Amanda Nunes



Moreno fans better hope James always considers him a cash cow because it's unacceptable how he treats regular fighters



Maybe he bet on Amanda #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/bihv71BmIU — Fire MMA Tweets ⚒️ (@NewTitoAgain) November 10, 2022

Jeff Molina, undefeated UFC Flyweight and Glory MMA athlete, quickly responded. Per Molina, Anderson was lazy and unmotivated. Worse still, he alleges she was drinking heavily during training camp and actively hurting less skilled training partners when outside of the view of team practices.

Pretty nasty stuff from “El Jefe.”

Anderson has yet to respond to Molina’s claims. However, there’s another messier layer to the controversy too. MMA Twitter widely alleges that Krause, who is married, and Anderson’s relationship previously went beyond that of coach and pupil — which NEVER happens in MMA!

Anderson was responding to such a claim when she threw UFC commentator Laura Sanko under the boss, hinting at a possible affair between Sanko and Krause. At one point, Anderson and Sanko co-hosted a podcast together, but it ended abruptly back in 2019.

WOAH WAIT WHAT pic.twitter.com/hyRu8BphNu — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 10, 2022

As you can likely imagine, Twitter is going wild with the various accusations and general drama. Krause has yet to respond online, but he’s facing enough heat at the moment that continued silence would likely be wise.

Stay tuned for any further updates.

Insomnia

Alexander Volkanovski is going to reach unforeseen levels of dense ahead of his move up to Lightweight. Will that affect his ability to drop back down to Featherweight?

Alex Volkanovski says he's eating over 4,000 calories a day now to bulk up to compete at lightweight. #UFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 10, 2022

Bryce Mitchell rides into battle, but which battle? A UFC fight versus Ilia Topuria or debate with Joe Rogan?

Ridin into Battle Dec 10th pic.twitter.com/cHYmPTb5Fq — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) November 10, 2022

Nate Diaz is now outside the UFC roster, but that doesn’t eliminate beef with current UFC members.

Nate Diaz’s Instagram story pic.twitter.com/SkHBd5veWs — Heavyweight Thanos (@MMAThanos) November 10, 2022

Robert Whittaker with some excellent perspective on UFC 281’s main event:

Rob on Izzy vs Pereira lmao pic.twitter.com/uwIkqjm1wi — ❂ (@Sa_Gwang) November 10, 2022

Related Izzy Nominated For SAG Award

How long until Joanna Jedrzejczyk ends her first retirement?

.@joannamma says she thinks about a "last dance" fight for the fans.



"They were not prepared and I was not prepared to say goodbye." pic.twitter.com/CrPPnJ89rN — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) November 10, 2022

TJ Dillashaw is back on the mend after his latest shoulder surgery.

Teenage Sean O’Malley looks exactly like one would expect.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A high-risk back take that paid off immediately!

Incroyable. Magnifique. Génial!



@SalahdineP's phenomenal takedown and submission over Filip Pejic!



The French sensation is at #KSW76! pic.twitter.com/ts2MVkbgkr — KSW (@KSW_MMA) November 8, 2022

Listen to the the thud on this overhand!

Corey Samuels snipes him with a right hand!



[ #CFFC114 | LIVE NOW | on #UFCFIGHTPASS ] pic.twitter.com/GRNsROUkiE — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) November 11, 2022

The Heavyweight division was never more grand than when “Big Nog,” “Cro Cop,” and Fedor were battling it out for supremacy.

19 years ago yesterday, Minotauro clashed with Cro Cop for the interim PRIDE Heavyweight championship.



Historic comeback!pic.twitter.com/cYGSj8beMX — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) November 10, 2022

Random Land

An incredible display of fitness.

Midnight Music: Instrumental hip-hop, 1996

