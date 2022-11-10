Jordan Leavitt draws Victor Martinez for late February showdown

Jordan Leavitt is ready to rebound.

MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin confirmed today (Thurs., Nov. 10, 2022) that a Lightweight tilt between Leavitt (10-2) and Victor Martinez (13-4) will take place on Feb. 25, 2022. The event is expected to be a Fight Night event in the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Leavitt intends to get back in the win column against Martinez after suffering a loss in his highest-profile bout. In July 2022, Leavitt was presented with the difficult task of toppling rising superstar, Paddy Pimblett, in Pimblett’s home country of England. Putting up a valiant effort early on, Leavitt eventually succumbed to a crafty rear-naked choke submission from “The Baddy” in round two (watch highlights).

Claudio Puelles was the only man to defeat Leavitt inside the Octagon in his appearances before Pimblett with Leavitt scoring two stellar finishes around that loss. The first by slam knockout and the second via an inverted triangle choke submission.

For Martinez, Leavitt will be his Octagon debut after earning a contract through the 2021 season of Contender Series. The two were originally scheduled to battle in April 2022, but Martinez was forced to withdraw for undisclosed reasons.

A unanimous decision win over Jacob Rosales was enough to earn Martinez a contract on UFC’s feeder show. Defeating Leavitt would extend his current win streak to eight in a row and quickly establish him as even more of a 155-pound prospect to keep an eye on.