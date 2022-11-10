Jiri Prochazka vs Glover Teixeira staredown video from UFC 282 media day

Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will make his first 205-pound title defense against the man he stripped of the strap, Glover Teixeira, in the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, locked and loaded for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prochazka and Teixeira came face-to-face at the UFC 282 media day on Thursday afternoon in New York (watch the video replay here), part of the UFC 281 fight week festivities leading up to the Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira-led championship doubleheader on Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden (more on that here).

Prochazka (29-3-1) captured the crown with a late submission over the well-traveled Brazilian in the UFC 275 headliner last June. The victory pushed “Denisa” to 3-0 under the UFC banner with three finishes. As for Teixeira (33-8), his loss to Prochazka snapped a six-fight winning streak dating back to summer 2018.

UFC 282 will also feature the light heavyweight title eliminator between former champion Jan Blachowicz and top contender Magomed Ankalaev, with the winner expected to earn next crack at the 205-pound crown. In addition, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett makes his Octagon return opposite lightweight bruiser Jared “Flash” Gordon.

For the latest UFC 282 fight card and PPV lineup click here.