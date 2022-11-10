 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jiri Prochazka vs Glover Teixeira staredown video from UFC 282 media day

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will make his first 205-pound title defense against the man he stripped of the strap, Glover Teixeira, in the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, locked and loaded for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LIVE! Watch UFC 281 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE-DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to “The Fight Mecca,” Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022, featuring two highly-anticipated championship showdowns. In UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, will look to settle the score with former kickboxing foe and No. 5-seeded contender, Alex Pereira. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Carla Esparza, intends to defend her newly-won title for the first time against former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Zhang Weili.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Prochazka and Teixeira came face-to-face at the UFC 282 media day on Thursday afternoon in New York (watch the video replay here), part of the UFC 281 fight week festivities leading up to the Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira-led championship doubleheader on Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden (more on that here).

Prochazka (29-3-1) captured the crown with a late submission over the well-traveled Brazilian in the UFC 275 headliner last June. The victory pushed “Denisa” to 3-0 under the UFC banner with three finishes. As for Teixeira (33-8), his loss to Prochazka snapped a six-fight winning streak dating back to summer 2018.

UFC 282 will also feature the light heavyweight title eliminator between former champion Jan Blachowicz and top contender Magomed Ankalaev, with the winner expected to earn next crack at the 205-pound crown. In addition, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett makes his Octagon return opposite lightweight bruiser Jared “Flash” Gordon.

For the latest UFC 282 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania