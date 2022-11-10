UFC 282 media day video, live stream interviews | Prochazka vs Teixeira 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is using its UFC 281 fight week media festivities to help promote the upcoming UFC 282: “Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2” pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, recently made official for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The means to that end will be a special UFC 282 media day held LIVE at 12 p.m. ET in the embedded video stream above featuring some of the top names from the UFC 282 lineup.

Today’s UFC 282 media day schedule includes:

12 p.m. Jiri Prochazka

12:15 pm. Glover Teixeira

12:30 p.m. Jon Anik

12:45 p.m. Daniel Cormier

1:15 p.m. Holly Holm

1:45 p.m. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2:15 p.m. Justin Gaethje

2:45 p.m. Aljamain Sterling

3:15 p.m. Alex Volkanovski available

Check out the official UFC 282 poster right here.

UFC 282 will also feature the light heavyweight title eliminator between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, with the winner expected to earn next crack at the 205-pound crown. In addition, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett makes his Octagon return opposite lightweight bruiser Jared Gordon. Elsewhere on the card, light heavyweight veterans Ovince Saint Preux and Alexander Gustafsson hook ‘em up at 205 pounds.

For the latest UFC 282 fight card and PPV lineup click here.