Dustin Poirier continues to make moves.

Though the undisputed crown has thus far eluded him, the former interim champion has established himself as one of the best Lightweights to ever step into the Octagon. He’s taken out former champions like Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, and Anthony Pettis, and has really fought nothing but the best for over a decade now.

The fan favorite is more than just a fighter too. He’s auctioned off his fight kits for local food banks and started his own charitable foundation, Good Fight Foundation, which helps out around Lafayette, Louisiana.

More recently, Poirier started his own hot sauce company. On that end, Poirier has just taken a significant step forward with that business venture, as he’s partnered with UFC to become the “Official Hot Sauce of UFC.”

“It means a lot to have Poirier’s Louisiana Style named the first-ever Official Hot Sauce of UFC,” said Poirier in the official news release. “Putting in the work - whether it’s training for the next fight, creating a hot sauce company, or helping through our Good Fight Foundation - it’s all about building a legacy for my family and my community. These hot sauces come from the cuisine I grew up with in Lafayette, Louisiana. These are my roots, and I’m excited for UFC fans to share the Cajun flavors I love.”

Poirier fights this weekend at UFC 281 against Michael Chandler, a self-admitted fan of Poirier’s hot sauce. If he’s able to dispatch “Iron,” Poirier is right back in the title mix at 155 pounds after coming up short last year opposite Charles Oliveira.

Is Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski getting booked quicker than expected?

Speaking of, there’s a bit of a disagreement between Makhachev and Daniel Cormier about who won their recent wrestling match.

A much cooler UFC 281 poster than average release:

This is actually terrifying.

Max Griffin discusses the sacrifices UFC athletes make that the average public just doesn’t consider.

Jarred Brooks flows with man’s best friend!

Georges St. Pierre doing a variety of difficult rehabilitation exercises.

The idea that there’s jiu-jitsu black belts who cannot defend themselves in the streets because they train a sportier variety of BJJ is one of the silliest notions in the grappling community. People who know how to Berimbolo and invert can also probably manage an arm drag or closed guard and other fundamentals.

For this writer, the most inspiring performance in UFC history. Well, it’s either that or Darren Elkins vs. Mirsad Bektic.

#OnThisDay in 2011, Frankie Edgar & Gray Maynard went to battle in their legendary LW title fight



[ via @UFCOnThisDay @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/kSBQ6wBfJq — UFC (@ufc) January 2, 2022

A slick body kick stoppage with bonus Mike Tyson commentary!

As mentioned last night, Poirier has been scrapping it out for a real long time and has some quality wins that have almost been forgotten about.

January 1, 2011



UFC 125



Debuts at Featherweight



Dustin defeats Josh Grispi via UD



Grispi was riding a 10-fight streak coming in. pic.twitter.com/Zbyg5l1lfJ — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) November 8, 2022

December 28, 2013



UFC 168



Dustin KOs Diego Brandão in Round 1



Catchweight 151.5lbs Diego missed pic.twitter.com/69BvppLZmu — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) November 8, 2022

