Cris Cyborg counters Amanda Nunes G.O.A.T. claims: ‘She has more losses than me’

Cris “Cyborg” Justino isn’t ready to sit back and give up the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) mantle to her old foe, Amanda Nunes.

Whether or not one is over the other, or someone else is above both, Cyborg and Nunes are both strong candidates in the G.O.A.T. conversation. That was the case heading into their thrilling Dec. 2018 clash and it remains true in 2022.

Nunes bested Cyborg via knockout in a mere 51-seconds at UFC 232, winning the Featherweight title along with dual-division champion status. Despite the loss, Cyborg has remained as dominant as ever since then with the loss being only the second of her career, dating back to her professional debut in May 2005.

“You guys call Amanda G.O.A.T., but man, she has more losses than me. She don’t stay 14 years undefeated,” Cyborg told Henry Cejudo (h/t MMA Junkie). “Okay, I lost the fight [against] her, yeah, but it happens. You know, sometimes it’s not your day. Sometimes it happens. But the history, how long, it’s not just about one fight.”

Nunes most recently rebounded off a stunning upset loss to Julianna Pena in Dec. 2021 (watch highlights). The pair of champions ran back their first fight in July 2022, seeing Nunes thoroughly beat down the temporary Bantamweight titlist en route to a unanimous decision victory (watch highlights).

A Cyborg versus Nunes rematch was one that fans clamored for instantly after the short-lived brawl took place. Unfortunately, that ship has seemingly sailed and won’t be turning around in the foreseeable future.

“If Amanda Nunes gets out of the UFC, this rematch can happen,” Cyborg told MMA Junkie. “If she just continues in the UFC, it’s hard to happen. The UFC doesn’t like to pay the fighters.”