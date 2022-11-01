Mauricio Rua will attempt to break his two-fight skid when he makes his return to the Octagon to face Ihor Potieria at the upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“Shogun,” 40, was last seen losing a close split decision to Ovince Saint Preux a UFC 274 earlier this year. Prior to that, the former UFC Light Heavyweight champion suffered a second round technical knockout loss to Paul Craig at UFC 255.

Before going on his skid, Rua was actually on a pretty good run, going 5-1-1, leading many to believe that he had the chance to make one final run at winning UFC gold. While the two consecutive defeats halted his progress, the long-time veteran isn’t done with the sport just yet.

As for Poteira, he is hungry for a win after he saw his 15-fight win streak go out the window in his UFC debut, getting knocked out by Nicolae Negumereanu at UFC 277 this past summer. Now, the Ukrainian is eying his first UFC win against a true living legend of the sport.

UFC 283 is set to be headlined by a fourth title fight between Flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, and interim title holder, Brandon Moreno. Also on the card, Jessica Andrade is scheduled to face off against Lauren Murphy in a title eliminator fight.