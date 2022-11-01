Sean Brady suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career at the hands of Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, 2022, losing to “Remember the Name” via technical knockout in the second round (highlights).

Prior to the fight, though, a crazed fan sent his wife a direct message on Instagram threatening to kill him if he defeated Muhammad.

“Someone messaged her and said that if I won the fight against Belal that they would kill me and bury me in the desert – it was pretty bad,” Brady said in an interview on The MMA Hour (via MMA Fighting).

“She was right there front row sitting with [Joe Pyfer], and she busted through the security and got to me when I was walking out of the [octagon], but she was right there [in Abu Dhabi] with me, [and] she got messages.”

While Brady acknowledges that not all fight fans are this way, it’s the select few who have nothing better to do than go out of their way to hassle him and his family on social media that ruin it for other people.

“Dude, these fans, they’re scumbags,” Brady said. “Don’t get me wrong, there are great fans, then there are these people with fake profiles that write to you afterward. I just read this message [earlier this week] that was like, ‘You’re a piece of s—t’ – they just say the wildest things to you.”

What really gets to Brady is that the messages were sent to his wife — who is a registered nurse — and not to him.

“I don’t let it get to me. I try not to lean into that s—t anymore. But, my wife, she’s a registered nurse. All she does is take care of people, and people are threatening her, calling her this, calling her that,” he added. “Message me. Don’t message my wife, especially if you’re a man. Be a man. Say it to me, don’t say it to my f———g wife, because my wife could probably beat you up.”

Prior to being stopped by Muhammad, Brady started off with an impressive 15-0 record, which included five straight wins inside the Octagon. The 29-year-old — who is currently ranked No. 8 in the world — will look to bounce back sometime in 2023.

