UFC Vegas 64, which is set to go down this Saturday night (Nov. 5, 2022), is down to 12 fights after losing a Heavyweight tilt between Jailton Almeida and Maxim Grishin, according to MMA Fighting.

The 265-pound bout was removed from the ESPN+-streamed main card for undisclosed reasons.

“Man, arrived in Vegas just now and I heard that my fight was canceled,” Almeida wrote on social media. “I want to thank Mick Maynard for trying in every way [to get] another opponent, but without success.”

Almeida was searching for his twelfth straight win after storming out of the gates by winning his first three fights inside the Octagon in the span of eight months in 2022. Of his 17 wins, 16 of them have been stoppage victories (13 in the first round). As for Grishin, he was looking to build off his unanimous decision win over William Knight at UFC 271 earlier this year to secure his first consecutive win streak in more than three years.

Now, it remains to be seen if UFC matchmakers re-book this fight for a later date.

UFC Vegas 64 is set to be headlined by a five-round women’s Strawweight fight between Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos. In the co-main event, Neil Magny will battle Daniel Rodriguez in a meaningful Welterweight affair.

