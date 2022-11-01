 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 64’s main card takes last-minute hit after losing Heavyweight slugfest

By Adam Guillen Jr.
/ new
UFC 279: Almeida v Turkalj Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC Vegas 64, which is set to go down this Saturday night (Nov. 5, 2022), is down to 12 fights after losing a Heavyweight tilt between Jailton Almeida and Maxim Grishin, according to MMA Fighting.

The 265-pound bout was removed from the ESPN+-streamed main card for undisclosed reasons.

“Man, arrived in Vegas just now and I heard that my fight was canceled,” Almeida wrote on social media. “I want to thank Mick Maynard for trying in every way [to get] another opponent, but without success.”

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 64 On ESPN+

PIVOTAL STRAWWEIGHT CONTENDER BOUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Nov. 5, 2022, with an intriguing Strawweight bout that will see No. 3-ranked contender, Marina Rodriguez, battle No. 7-seeded Amanda Lemos. In UFC Vegas 64’s co-main event, Top 15 Welterweight veterans collide when Neil Magny (No. 13) locks horns with Daniel Rodriguez (No. 14).

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Almeida was searching for his twelfth straight win after storming out of the gates by winning his first three fights inside the Octagon in the span of eight months in 2022. Of his 17 wins, 16 of them have been stoppage victories (13 in the first round). As for Grishin, he was looking to build off his unanimous decision win over William Knight at UFC 271 earlier this year to secure his first consecutive win streak in more than three years.

Now, it remains to be seen if UFC matchmakers re-book this fight for a later date.

UFC Vegas 64 is set to be headlined by a five-round women’s Strawweight fight between Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos. In the co-main event, Neil Magny will battle Daniel Rodriguez in a meaningful Welterweight affair.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 64 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 64: “Rodriguez vs. Lemos” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania