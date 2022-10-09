UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi is right around the corner and there’s one burning question we know is on the minds of all serious MMA fans: will Hasbulla be there?

The pint-sized brawler has captured the hearts of fight fans everywhere over the past few years. Who doesn’t love watching videos of the three foot tall man-boy kicking and punching much larger men, smushing food into Alexander Volkanovski’s face, and other such tomfoolery?

Hasbulla’s popularity is such that UFC president Dana White signed him to a special deal, and the UFC is now selling Hasbulla merch.

It’s also official: Hasbulla will be showing up at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, where Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira are set to fight for the vacant UFC lightweight title. Not only that, but Hasbulla will reportedly be in Makhachev’s corner.

That’s according to Dominance MMA’s Ali Abdelaziz, who manages Makhachev.

.@AliAbdelaziz00 will Hasbulla be in @MAKHACHEVMMA’s corner at UFC 280? — FightOracle ™ (@fightoracle) October 8, 2022

Yes — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 9, 2022

We’re used to seeing Hasbulla cageside whenever he attends a UFC event, but in a fighter corner? In a fight as important to Makhachev as this fight against Oliveira?? Alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov and AKA’s Javier Mendez??? What an all-star corner that is!

Sportsbooks currently have Islam Makhachev a slight -175 favorite to Charles Oliveira’s +150. That doesn’t take into account the raw power and violent energy Hasbulla brings with him wherever he goes. So if you’re planning on putting some money on Makhachev, do it now before the line shifts massively in his favor. If you’re betting on Oliveira, kiss your money goodbye. Hasbulla is simply unstoppable.

UFC 280 goes down on October 22nd. In addition to the Makhachev vs. Oliveira lightweight title fight, Aljamain Sterling will also defend his bantamweight title against former champ T.J. Dillashaw. Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley fight for dibs on becoming the next number one contender at 135 pounds. And Belal Muhammad fights the very tough wrestler Sean Brady.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all the great fights set for Etihad Arena, so strap in and make sure to check out MMAMania.com for all the highlights and news to come from this major UFC pay-per-view.