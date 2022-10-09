Former NFL star and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight, Greg Hardy, made his professional boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 8, 2022) at Black Sheep Boxing’s Fight Night 4 from Delray Beach, Florida. He won with a second round knockout.

This certainly wasn’t a high-profile match up for Hardy in his debut, but it was going to be interesting to watch considering Hardy doesn’t have to worry about kicks or takedowns anymore. The fight lasted just two rounds as Hardy clobbered his heavyweight counterpart with a left hook later followed by a right hand to score the knockdown. Luckily for the other guy, Hardy missed on a massive uppercut on the way down.

Check it out below:

Greg Hardy won his boxing debut by second round knockout pic.twitter.com/UcbsLa2cGm — MMA mania (@mmamania) October 9, 2022

Greg Hardy by 2nd rd KO pic.twitter.com/QsAnLVhjCY — Matty Betss (@MattyBetss) October 9, 2022

Hardy, 34, parted ways with UFC back in March. The former NFL defensive end had lost his last three trips to the Octagon all by knockout and didn’t seem to have the same killer instinct he did when he first popped up on Dana White’s Contender Series. This was a good showing to help stop the bleeding and put Hardy in position to earn some good bank inside the boxing ring.

If “Prince of War” can keep this up he could land himself on some high-profile boxing cards like a Jake Paul event. Maybe UFC comes calling back and offers him another chance in MMA. It’ll be interesting to see.

What do you think — how far can Hardy go as a pro boxer?