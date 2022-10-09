Julianna Pena is making her push for a trilogy fight with UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. “The Venezuelan Vixen” believes it is the only fight for UFC to make coming off their first two matchups.

Pena originally defeated Nunes by submission in one of the greatest upsets in Octagon history at UFC 269 back in 2021. The two women rematched this past July at UFC 277 and Nunes handily won by decision to reclaim her title. Pena certainly had her moments, but the reboot was way different than the original.

The former champion took to Instagram on Saturday to make her case for an immediate trilogy fight. Pena was quick to accept the rematch with Nunes when UFC came knocking so maybe the promotion strikes again while the iron is hot and puts an end to this bantamweight feud.

Check out Pena’s remarks below:

“Everyone keeps asking me what’s next. I’m getting my belt back that’s what’s next! A trilogy with @amanda_leoa is the fight to make. “I did everything I said I was going to do going into that first fight I gave Amanda the immediate rematch within six months and man maybe I should have sat out for two years like she does? She told all y’all she could have finished me in RD2 but I guess she wanted to get her face rearranged for three more rounds and leave on (crutches) instead she even said we head butted and you guys believed it! Never happened! “She had to go home and change and revamp her ENTIRE STYLE to beat me. I take it as a compliment. She out smarted me the second time I give her that. We are 1-1 and this time I will not miss! @ufc the #trilogy needs to happen LFG ! #facts”

While Nunes could turn around and defend her 135-pound title against the likes of a Ketlen Vieira or Irene Aldana, those are matchups that can wait. The first fight between Pena and Nunes was absolute bonkers and if the trilogy is anything remotely close to that it would be a win for UFC. However, Nunes has some pull these days so if “Lioness” wants some fresh meat in the cage she’s likely going to get it.

What say you, Maniacs? Should UFC book Nunes vs. Pena 3?

Let’s discuss!