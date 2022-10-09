Charles Oliveira left for Abu Dhabi on Saturday where he plans to end Islam Makhachev’s 10-fight win streak at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 and regain his undisputed UFC lightweight title.

The two contenders will meet in a massive main event as Oliveira is unbeaten in his last 11 trips to the Octagon. “Do Bronx” was the UFC lightweight champion before missing weight by a half pound against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. Oliveira ended up winning that fight by first-round submission so most consider him champ anyways.

Oliveira and Makhachev have talked a good amount of trash leading into their UFC 280 clash. Makhachev is pushing to become the next UFC lightweight champion and follow in the footsteps of his mentor, undefeated UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. Oliveira believes he has the all-around game to hand Makhachev his first and only loss since 2015, but the Russian contender is confident his wrestling and top pressure will wilt “Do Bronx” away.

Oliveira, who hasn’t competed outside of the United States since 2020, got a head start on his trip to Abu Dhabi this weekend. The Brazilian fighter took off for UFC 280 and sent a few messages along the way. One of which was clearly directed at Makhachev.

“Calm down, dad is coming. Hello Abu Dhabi,” wrote Oliveira via Instagram.

“Take off UFC 280,” he later posted.

Oliveira, who turns 33 later this month, is on the cusp of lightweight history. If he’s able to fend off Makhachev and put an end to his torrid rise in the stacked lightweight division then “Do Bronx” may go down as the best 155-pound fighter to ever do it.

