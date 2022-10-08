Undefeated welterweight sensation Shavkat Rakhmonov will be back in action early next year as “Nomad” meets Geoff Neal at an upcoming UFC event on Jan. 14. The event is expected to take place form inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is according to a recent report by MMA Junkie. UFC officials have yet to officially announce the booking.

Rakhmonov, 27, has been unstoppable since making his Octagon debut back in 2020. The undefeated Kazakh fighter has amassed a perfect 4-0 record under the UFC umbrella with key victories over Neil Magny, Alex Oliveira, and Michel Prazeres. He has yet to go the distance in his professional career and is easily one of the most exciting contenders at 170 pounds right now. If it wasn’t for Khamzat Chimaev and his runaway hype train then Rakhmonov might be the most talked about newcomer in the sport today.

Neal, 32, is coming off a massive knockout win over fellow welterweight contender Vicente Luque back in August. Before that, “Handz of Steel” captured a split-decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio to snap a two-fight losing streak. Neal is currently 7-2 since entering the promotion back in 2018 and has looked like a more complete fighter of late.

Both fighters exchanged barbs on social media this past week trying to lock down an Octagon meeting (shown below). They finally got their wish and will have a chance to start 2023 off with a big bang.

I don’t blame you for doubting yourself, but when are you going to accept the fight offer @handzofsteelmma ? — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) October 5, 2022

Had my team call Sean this morning. Be careful what you wish for. See you soon @Rakhmonov1994 — Geoff (handzofsteel) Neal (@handzofsteelmma) October 6, 2022

