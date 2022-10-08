Daniel Cormier made his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) debut last night (Sat., Oct. 8, 2022) at WWE Extreme Rules live on Peacock from inside Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa., when the former two-division UFC champion special quest refereed the main event between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins.

Cormier, who walked away from mixed martial arts (MMA) following his second loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 back in 2020, has been in talks with WWE for over two years. While we could one day see Cormier step inside of the ring to actually wrestle at least fans got to see “DC” put on the zebra stripes and call one hell of a match. He even had to tell Rollins to keep his hands off of him.

Riddle, who fight fans may remember form his five-year stint in the UFC, ended up winning the match with a submission. It was arguably the biggest victory of his professional wrestling career as WWE tries to push “The Bro” to the front of the pack.

As for Cormier, he seemed to have the time of his life. As an avid pro wrestling fan for quite some time it was cool to see the former UFC champion step inside of the turnbuckles. This is unlikely to be the only time “DC” comes together with WWE so it will be interesting to see what the future holds.

Check out some of Cormier’s moments below: