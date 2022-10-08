Julian Lane is the type of guy to take a fight with just about anyone, but his willingness to bang sometimes gets the former Ultimate Fighter standout in trouble.

On Friday, Lane found out the hard way that he may not be equipped to fight inside of the Russian boxing ring. The mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran and bare knuckle boxing brawler tested his hand against former kickboxer Vlad Tuinov on a Pravda FC boxing card. Let’s just say things didn’t go as planned for the 35-year-old Lane.

Tuinov, who also has experience as a professional bare knuckle boxer, looked in control from the opening bell. He was quicker, more powerful, sharper with his counter shots, and never really allowed Lane to get started. In Round 2, Tuinov caught Lane flush with a counter left hook that stiffened “Let Me Bang Bro” and sent him crashing to the canvas.

Check out the final moments of action below:

Kickboxer turned bareknuckle boxer Vlad Tuinov destroys Julian Lane in the 2nd round. Left hook stopped him dead in his tracks. #PRAVDA pic.twitter.com/jY8guYI8Db — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 7, 2022

Lane, who was coming off a decision loss to Austin Hubbard at XMMA 5 this past July, has now lost five in a row between MMA, bare knuckle boxing, and professional boxing. “Let Me Bang Bro” has certainly showed the willingness to let his hands go and entertain fight fans everywhere, but this is one of the more brutal knockout losses of his career.