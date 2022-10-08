There isn’t much going on in combat sports this weekend, but at least fight fans will get to see mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Alistair Overeem make his return to kickboxing in a trilogy bout against heavyweight knockout specialist Badr Hari.

The heavyweight clash will go down later tonight (Sat., Oct. 8, 2022) at GLORY ‘Collision 4’ live on GLORY’s exclusive fight website from inside GelreDome in Arnhem, The Netherlands. Overeem vs. Hari will serve as the main event of the card.

This will be Overeem’s first kickboxing match since he defeated Peter Aerts under the K-1 banner all the way back in 2010. Overeem has been competing in MMA ever since then and has become one of the most successful heavyweights in the sport. From beating Brock Lesnar in his UFC debut back in 2011 to nearly defeating Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title in 2016, “The Reem” has enjoyed a very memorable run in MMA.

Overeem, who amassed a 12-8 record under the UFC banner, was released by the promotion following his loss to Alexander Volkov back in early 2021. It has led him back to the kickboxing ring and straight into a dangerous matchup with Hari, who is a former K-1 heavyweight champion and one of the best finishers GLORY has to offer.

Needless to say, you don’t want to miss Overeem’s GLORY debut later today on pay-per-view. We’ve compiled all of the necessary viewing details below so you don’t miss one second of the action.

Start Time

Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, from inside GelreDome in Arnhem, The Netherlands

Main card begins at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

“Overeem vs. Hari 3” main event is expected to start around 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

“Overeem vs. Hari 3” PPV main card can be viewed through the GLORY’s official fight website HERE

The PPV main card will cost $14.99

Wondering how to watch #COLLISION4? We have you covered! pic.twitter.com/3aQlTxuVpp — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) October 7, 2022

Television Viewing

Unfortunately, there is no GLORY Fight app available for television viewing so fight fans will have to visit their Smart TV web browser to purchase directly through the website or connect their laptop via HDMI, Chromecast, or AirPlay

Mobile Viewing

“Overeem vs. Hari 3” PPV main card will be accessible through the GLORY Fight app via Android and Apple (details HERE)

