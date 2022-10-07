Mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran Bobby Green will serve his first career suspension as United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has handed “King” a six-month punishment for testing positive for a banned substance this past May.

Green, who was scheduled to fight Jim Miller at UFC 276 this past July only to be removed from the card, took to social media last month to reveal he was being suspended by USADA. The veteran fighter owned up to his mistake and was more than willing to accept any punishment handed his way. While Green could have faced up to a two-year suspension he will only have to serve six months, which is retroactive to his failed out-of-competition drug test back on May 16.

Related Bobby Green Fails USADA Test

USADA released the following statement on Friday (full details HERE):

Green, 36, tested positive for the presence of an anabolic androgenic steroid of exogenous origin as the result of a urine sample collected out-of-competition on May 16, 2022. Exogenous anabolic androgenic steroids are Non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents and are prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List. During an investigation into the circumstances of the case, Green provided evidence that he purchased dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) as an over-the-counter supplement product at a local retailer. In the U.S., unlike other countries, DHEA can be legally sold as a dietary supplement and is different from other anabolic agents that are regulated as controlled substances. Under the Policy, USADA may also consider the degree of performance enhancement when determining the athlete’s level of fault, and in this case, considered the athlete’s brief use of the supplement. Given these factors, USADA determined that Green’s degree of fault was diminished and that he should receive a reduced period of ineligibility. He also received a reduction for his Full and Complete Cooperation.

Green, 36, is coming off a one-sided beatdown at the hands of No. 1 lightweight contender Islam Makhachev this past February. However, Green took that fight on super short notice and had won his previous two trips to the Octagon, which includes wins over Al Iaquinta and Nasrat Haqparast. “King” is someone who has greatly benefited from the new wave of UFC fans brought along from the COVID-19 pandemic and has been receiving considerable support over his last couple of fights.

Luckily, Green will be eligible to return to action by end of year.