UFC Vegas 63 poster: Tell your kids this was ‘The Lighthouse’

Featherweight brawlers Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen will hook ‘em up in the UFC Vegas 63 main event on ESPN+ on Sat., Oct. 29, 2022, inside APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, a five-round headliner that is likely to eliminate one of these 145-pound bruisers from the division title chase.

Now they have an official poster and I can’t help but look at it and think of “The Lighthouse,” that batshit-crazy movie from Robert Eggers starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson. Hopefully UFC Vegas 63 has a much happier ending, or at least gets through the night without any flesh-eating gulls.

Kattar (23-6) is looking to bounce back from his split decision loss to Josh Emmett at the UFC Austin event last June. As for Allen (18-1), he’s captured nine straight wins since crossing over to UFC back in early 2015 and could find himself in title contention with a statement against “The Boston Finisher.”

