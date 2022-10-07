Alistair Overeem vs Badr Hari staredown video from GLORY ‘Collision 4’ weigh ins

Officially official. Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem meet for the final time tomorrow night at 20:00 CET, streaming on @videolandonline. pic.twitter.com/EhGeGxGYuF

Longtime kickboxing rivals Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari will finally complete their trilogy in the GLORY: “Collision 4” main event, a heavyweight showdown locked and loaded for Sat., Oct. 8, 2022 inside GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands.

“Demolition Man” and “Bad Boy” came face-to-face at today’s official weigh ins.

Hari was stopped by Overeem when they first went to war at Fields Dynamite! back in late 2008 (see it here). They would rematch roughly a year later and the Moroccan striker scored his first-round revenge as part of the K-1 World Grand Prix Final (replay here).

Related Nice Guy Overeem Not So Sure About Fighting Fedor

Hari, 37, has not seen the win column since summer 2018, racking up four losses and a pair of No Contests, including his bizarre battle against Arkadiusz Wrzosek last March, which came to a halt when the crowd went into business for itself.

As for Overeem, who turned 42 just a few months back, he’s been inactive since parting ways with UFC in early 2021. “Demolition Man” was expected to compete against Rico Verhoeven last October; however, a late injury brought a hasty end to that fan-friendly fight.

For more GLORY kickboxing news and notes click here.