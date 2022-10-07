UFC 284 booked for RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be making its return to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Feb. 12, 2023, which means an early Sunday morning start for local residents.

That’s according to a report from Perth Now.

UFC 284 will stream live on Sat. night (Feb. 11) in the United States due to the discrepancy in time zones. No fights have been announced for the card but it should be noted that current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be on hand this Tuesday for the promotion’s official announcement.

Australia has not played host to UFC since before the pandemic and UFC 284 will mark the first event in Perth since UFC 221 back in early 2018. That card featured appearances from Israel Adesanya, Tai Tuivasa, Tyson Pedro, and several other local talents.

Expect UFC 284 fight card announcements to start trickling in over the next few weeks.