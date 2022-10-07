Daniel Rodriguez still battling wonky elbow, bounced from Neil Magny fight at UFC Vegas 62

Daniel Rodriguez is still dealing with an elbow injury and will not be healed in time to fight welterweight veteran Neil Magny as part of upcoming UFC Vegas 62 event on ESPN+, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 15, 2022 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas.

“Got a little bit of bad news,” Rodriguez said on Instagram. Woke up this morning, elbow fucking throbbing. I’ve had this cut, this little cut since my last fight and it had got infected which kind of spread. So it looks like I’m out of the fight due to a MRSA infection, we’re guessing. Looks like I won’t be fighting next Saturday but we’ll be back in November.”

Rodriguez (17-2) was injured in his split-decision victory over Li Jingliang at the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event last month in “Sin City.” Salting “The Leech” pushed the 35 year-old “D-Rod” to his fourth straight win inside the Octagon.

As for Magny, also 35, his record dropped to 26-9 after suffering a submission loss to welterweight wunderkind Shavkat Rakhmonov last June. Prior to his “Nomad” setback, the well-traveled “Haitian Sensation” had captured five of six.

Hopefully UFC can get Rodriguez vs. Magny rebooked for a November card.