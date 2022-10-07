Bellator rankings updated following ‘Pitbull vs Borics’ event in Long Beach

The official Bellator MMA rankings were updated following Bellator 286, which went down last week (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) inside Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California. In the main event of the evening, Patricio Pitbull defended his featherweight title by defeating Adam Borics via a unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, A.J. McKee defeated Spike Carlyle in a fun, back-and-forth fight, allowing “The Mercenary” to crack the Top 10 at 155 pounds, while Aaron Pico suffered an unfortunate TKO loss as a result of a shoulder injury (see it here).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Patricio Pitbull (34-5)

2. Vadim Nemkov (15-2)

3. A.J. McKee (19-1)

4. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)

5. Ryan Bader (29-7)

6. Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2)

7. Johnny Eblen (12-0)

8. Corey Anderson (16-5)

9. Sergio Pettis (22-5)

10. Raufeon Stots (18-1)

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Cris Cyborg (26-2)

2. Liz Carmouche (17-7)

3. Juliana Velasquez (12-1)

4. Cat Zingano (13-4)

5. Arlene Blencowe (15-9)

6. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2)

7. Denise Kielholtz (6-4)

8. Kana Watanabe (11-1-1)

9. Sinead Kavanagh (8-5)

10. Lea McCourt (7-2)

MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT (265 Pounds)

C. Ryan Bader (30-7)

1. Valentin Moldavsky (11-2)

2. Linton Vassell (23-8)

3. Fedor Emelianenko (40-6)

4. Cheick Kongo (31-12-2)

5. Tyrell Fortune (12-2)

6. Steve Mowry (10-0)

7. Tim Johnson (15-9)

8. Marcelo Golm (10-3)

9. Gokhan Saricam (8-1)

10. Davion Franklin (5-1)

MEN’S LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205 Pounds)

C. Vadim Nemkov (15-2)

1. Corey Anderson (16-5)

2. Phil Davis (24-6)

3. Ryan Bader (30-7)

4. Yoel Romero (15-6)

5. Julius Anglickas (10-3)

6. Grant Neal (7-1)

7. Alex Polizzi (10-2)

8. Karl Albrektsson (13-4)

9. Karl Moore (10-2)

10. Sullivan Cauley (4-0)

MEN’S MIDDLEWEIGHT (185 Pounds)

C. Johnny Eblen (12-0)

1. Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2)

2. Fabian Edwards (10-2)

3. John Salter (18-6) -1

4. Anatoly Tokov (31-2)

5. Dalton Rosta (7-0)

6. Aaron Jeffery (13-3)

7. Austin Vanderford (11-2)

8. Lorenz Larkin (24-7)

9. Romero Cotton (6-1)

10. Anthony Adams (9-2)

MEN’S WELTERWEIGHT (170 Pounds)

C. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)

1. Logan Storley (14-1) IC

2. Michael Page (20-1)

3. Jason Jackson (16-4)

4. Douglas Lima (32-11)

5. Andrey Koreshkov (25-4)

6. Goiti Yamauchi (28-5)

7. Neiman Gracie (11-3)

8. Kyle Crutchmer (9-1)

9. Sabah Homasi (16-10)

10. Roman Faraldo (8-0)

MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT (155 Pounds)

C. Patricky Pitbull (24-10)

1. Usman Nurmagomedov (15-0)

2. Benson Henderson (30-11) Brent Primus (11-2)

3. Tofiq Musayev (19-4)

4. Sydney Outlaw (16-5)

5. Brent Primus (11-3)

6. Alexander Shabliy (22-3)

7. Islam Mamedov (20-1-1)

8. A.J. McKee (19-1) NR*

9. Peter Queally (13-7-1) -1

10. Gadzhi Rabadanov (18-4-1)

MEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Patricio Pitbull (34-5)

1. Adam Borics (18-2) +1

2. AJ McKee (19-1) -1

3. Pedro Carvalho (12-6) +1

4. Aaron Pico (10-4) -1

5. Jeremy Kennedy (18-3) +2

6. Mads Burnell (16-4) -1

7. Daniel Weichel (42-13) -1

8. Justin Gonzales (13-1)

9. Cody Law (6-1)

10. Lucas Brennan (7-0)

MEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT (135 Pounds)

C. Sergio Pettis (22-5)

1. Raufeon Stots (18-1) IC

2. Patchy Mix (16-1)

3. Juan Archuleta (26-4)

4. Magomed Magomedov (19-2) -1

5. Kyoji Horiguchi (30-5)

6. Danny Sabatello (13-1)

7. Leandro Higo (21-6)

8. James Gallagher (11-2)

9. Enrique Barzola (18-7-2)

10. Josh Hill (9-3)

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Cris Cyborg (26-2)

1. Cat Zingano (13-4)

2. Arlene Blencowe (15-9)

3. Sinead Kavanagh (8-5)

4. Leah McCourt (6-2)

5. Pam Sorenson (9-5)

6. Dayana Silva (10-8)

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT (125 Pounds)

C. Liz Carmouche (16-7)

1. Juliana Velasquez (12-1)

2. Kana Watanabe (11-1-1)

3. Denise Kielholtz (6-4)

4. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2)

5. DeAnna Bennett (13-7-1)

6. Veta Arteaga (7-4)

7. Justine Kish (8-6)

8. Sumiko Inaba (5-0) NR*

9. Vanessa Porto (23-10) -1

10. Alejandra Lara (9-6) -1

Bellator will be back in action on Oct. 29, 2022 to stage Bellator 287 in Milan, Italy, which is set to feature a lightweight fight between Adam Piccolotti (13-4) and Mansour Barnaoui (19-4). In the co-main event, Fabian Edwards (10-2) battles Charlie Ward (10-4) in a middleweight contest.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.