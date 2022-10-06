Frankie Edgar set to face Chris Gutierrez in retirement fight at UFC 281

Frankie Edgar finally has an answer for when his last MMA fight will go down.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Thurs., Oct. 6, 2022) that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion will collide with Chris Gutierrez in a Bantamweight affair at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, 2022. For “The Answer,” it will be his final walk to the Octagon.

“Frankie Edgar in the Garden one last time,” Okamoto tweeted. “Edgar will face Chris Gutierrez at UFC 281 on Nov. 12. He confirmed to me it will be his last fight, ‘unless someone gets lippy in Seaside next summer.’ It will be his 30th UFC bout.”

Related Edgar Gives Update On Potential Retirement

Edgar, 40, has been a fan favorite ever since joining the promotion Feb. 2007. The trilogy with rival, Gray Maynard, stands the test of time as some of the best battles in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. Edgar won his first world title in upset fashion, defeating B.J. Penn via unanimous decision at UFC 112 in April 2010.

The surging prospect, Gutierrez, has a massive opportunity ahead of him to score a win over a legend. Boston’s “El Guapo” is unbeaten in his last seven outings and most recently landed a highlight reel spinning back fist knockout in his last fight versus Danaa Batgerel in March 2022 (watch highlights)

Edgar versus Gutierrez bumps UFC 281 to 14 total fights, which will presumably round out the night of action in New York City.

Check out the latest UFC 281 fight card as it currently stands below:

185lbs.: (C) Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

115lbs.: (C) Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

155lbs.: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

155lbs.: Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

155lbs.: Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

155lbs.: Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

125lbs.: Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield

115lbs.: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez

205lbs.: Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

145lbs.: Michael Trizano vs. Choi Seung-woo

185lbs.: Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

205lbs.: Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu

135lbs.: Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson

135lbs.: Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez