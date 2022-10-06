Jake Paul unbothered by Eddie Hearn lawsuit: ‘I get sued all the time for stupid s—t’

Jake Paul doesn’t expect Eddie Hearn to have too much success with his current lawsuit.

The pair of promoters worked together to help make the long-awaited superfight between top boxers, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in April 2022. Taylor came out on top in the bout via a thrilling split decision (watch highlights). Paul has since voiced his disagreement with the decision, believing Serrano won, but specifically called out judge, Glenn Feldman.

Paul claimed that Feldman — who also questionably scored Anthony Joshua versus Oleksandr Usyk in Aug. 2022 — was paid off by Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing promotion. Hearn didn’t take the accusations lightly and is now suing Paul for defamation at cost of $100 million.

“I’m not even focused on it,” Paul told MMA Junkie. “I have this fight coming up Oct. 29 and my lawyers are dealing with that so I haven’t even really put any thought into it. Don’t care. I get sued all the time for stupid s—t. I’m 5-0 in lawsuits and I’m 5-0 in the ring. So, I got all the time in the world, all the money in the world, and I’m just focused on Oct. 29.”

Paul returns to the ring on this coming Halloween weekend and faces who many consider his toughest challenge yet, Anderson Silva. Always confident in his events to do well, “The Problem Child” expects the best outcome yet in his boxing career for fight No. 6 in Phoenix, Arizona.

“I do think this will be the biggest pay-per-view (PPV),” Paul said. “I would be happy with anywhere from 300 to 500,000 [buys], but I think it can get all the way up to 600-700,000 depending on how the fight week goes, the promotion, and all the All Access, if that performs well. I’m excited, man. I think this can be the biggest one, for sure.”