UFC vet Uriah Hall fights NFL star Le’Veon Bell as part of Jake Paul PPV undercard on Oct. 29

It wasn’t that long ago when former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall told the combat sports media that Jake Paul “humiliates real athletes” with his traveling pay-per-view (PPV) circus featuring celebrity boxers and MMA washouts.

And now “Prime Time” is fighting on “The Problem Child’s” undercard.

Hall, 38, will box 30 year-old NFL running back Le’Veon Bell in a special four-round cruiserweight bout contracted at 195 pounds. The action takes place on Sat., Oct. 29, 2022 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Most Valuable Promotions made the official announcement on Thursday.

“Le’Veon Bell, I hope you bring your best,” said Hall. “I know I will. Thank you to Most Valuable Promotions for the opportunity.”

Hall retired from UFC back in August after losing consecutive fights to Sean Strickland and Andre Muniz. As for Bell, he made a name for himself in combat sports circles for his violent knockout of fellow gridiron goon Adrian Peterson just last month.

“As soon as Most Valuable Promotions approached me about joining the Paul-Silva pay-per-view, I told them, ‘I want in,’ and didn’t care who the opponent was,” Bell said. “Uriah Hall is going to feel my punching power and tap out like he’s getting submitted. He is not built like me.”

Related Eddie Hearn Believes Jake Paul Beats Anderson Silva

Here’s the current Oct. 29 boxing lineup:

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, 8 Rounds, Cruiserweight

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez, 8 Rounds, Junior Lightweight

Chris Avila vs. Mikhail “Dr. Mike” Varshavski, 4 Rounds, Cruiserweight

Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell, 4 Rounds, Cruiserweight

Expect “Prelims” bouts to be announced in the coming days.