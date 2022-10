Latest UFC Vegas 63 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Kattar vs Allen’ on Oct. 29

Event: UFC Vegas 63: “Kattar vs. Allen”

Date: Sat., Oct. 29, 2022

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 63 Main Event On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

UFC Vegas 63 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

145 lbs.: Steve Garcia vs. Chase Hooper

205 lbs.: Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree

185 lbs.: Joseph Holmes vs. Junyong Park

265 lbs.: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Jared Vanderaa

185 lbs.: Roman Dolidze vs. Phil Hawes

145 lbs.: Garrett Armfield vs. Christian Rodriguez

185 lbs.: Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore

170 lbs.: Max Griffin vs. Tim Means

125 lbs.: Cody Durden vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

155 lbs.: Drakkar Klose vs. Mark Madsen

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

