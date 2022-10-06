Pic: Former UFC champ Rose Namajunas debuts as Victoria’s Secret model

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas recently made her debut as one of the “Undefinable” models for Victoria’s Secret. “Thug” joined a handful of select athletes and celebrities in a revamped marketing campaign designed to promote “all expressions” and “no definitions.”

The popular lingerie brand has long been defined by tall, willowy “Angels” but came under fire in recent years for its failure to champion inclusivity and broader representation.

“When I got into UFC I felt an expectation to be ‘pretty’ so that people would pay attention,” Namajunas said. “So I shaved my hair off and made them pay attention.”

Namajunas, 30, remains ranked No. 1 in the world at 115 pounds after losing her division title to longtime nemesis Carla Esparza back in May. No word yet on when or where “Thug” will make her Octagon return but she’ll certainly have no shortage of available opponents.

“There is always a name I want to fight, other than that I want to fight for the belt,” No. 5-ranked Yan Xiaonan told The MMA Hour. “The name is Rose Namajunas, because everybody recognizes she’s probably the best fighter in our division. So yeah, I want her. I like this matchup.”

Namajunas (11-5) has yet to respond to Xiaonan’s callout.