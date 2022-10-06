20-year-old Lea Bivins gets MMA debut rebooked for ONE on Prime Video 3 against Noelle Grandjean

Lea Bivins has been anticipating her MMA debut for longer than she’d have liked.

MMAmania.com has confirmed with sources close to the promotion that a 115-pound Atomweight bout between Bivins (0-0) and Noelle Grandjean (3-0) is set for ONE on Prime Video 3 on Oct. 21, 2022, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Bivins was originally supposed to make her debut this past July 2022 at ONE 159 opposite Zeba Bano. Unfortunately, Bano missed weight and withdrew from the bout. Bivins was understandably frustrated, taking to Instagram following the news to vent.

“Zeba Bano decided on fight day to pull out last minute and not fight me on the ONE Championship 159 card,” Bivins’ post read. “I could see last night [at the weigh-ins] she was mentally not ready for this fight as well as physically. I could see the fear and loser vibes in your face last night.”

Grandjean, 26, makes for a stiffer challenge than the upstart was supposed to face prior. The Tiger Muay Thai product has earned two of her three career victories in 2022 with the last ending via a 72-second knockout.

Related Alyse Anderson Aims For Hot Start In Second ONE Championship Appearance

ONE on Prime Video 3 will feature a thrilling Bantamweight title tilt in the main event. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) standout, John Lineker, will aim to successfully defend his title for the first time against a fellow Brazilian, Fabricio de Andrade. Expect more fights to be announced as the event gets closer.

Check out the latest ONE on Prime Video 3 fight card as it currently stands below: