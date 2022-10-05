Shogun Rua set to return against Ihor Potieria at UFC 283

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (27-13-1) isn’t done yet.

MMAmania.com’s Alex Behunin confirmed with sources today (Weds., Oct. 5, 2022) that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion will head back home to Brazil for his next fight at UFC 283 on Jan. 23, 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Standing in the legend’s way will be Contender Series season 5 winner, Ihor Potieria (18-3).

Shogun, 40, is in the twilight of his career having gone 1-2 since 2019, riding a two-fight losing skid. At UFC 274 in May 2022, the former Pride FC champion rematched Ovince Saint Preux in a lackluster affair, resulting in a split decision loss. He lost another rematched directly before that when submitted by Paul Craig via strikes in round two.

The bout could very well be the last of Shogun’s storied career and provides a massive opportunity for Potieria who seeks his first win in the Octagon. Ukraine’s Potieria, 26, officially debuted in the promotion at UFC 277 in July 2022, but suffered a second round technical knockout loss to Nicolae Negumereanu. Among his 18 career victories, Potieria has found a perfect balance of finishes with seven knockouts and submissions a piece, and four decisions.

UFC 283 will be the promotion’s first pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2023 and its first time back in Brazil since directly before the pandemic with UFC Brasilia in March 2020. As of right now, the event will host the first-ever tetralogy bout in UFC history, pitting Deiveson Figueiredo against Brandon Moreno for the fourth time.

Check out the latest UFC 283 fight card as it currently stands below:

125lbs.: (C)Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

170lbs.: Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim

145lbs.: Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos

185lbs.: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brad Tavares