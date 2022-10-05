Tyron Woodley shares list of all-time greats, excludes Khabib from making the top 10 cut

Tyron Woodley can’t put “The Eagle” on his list of mixed martial arts (MMA) greats.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in Oct. 2020 and found his way into the Hall of Fame of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) earlier this year (June 2022). Successfully defending his Lightweight crown three times with three submission victories, Nurmagomedov hung up the gloves with a flawless record after a 29-fight run.

The dominance that the Dagestan native displayed left many spectators in awe during each new performance. For his fellow former titlist, Woodley, however, he doesn’t make the top 10 of all-time MMA fighters.

“[Nurmagomedov] on my top 10 list? Probably not,” Woodley said on BS w/ Jake Paul. “I f—k with Khabib. I like him, I respect him a lot. I think he’s a good fighter. I think his type of fight for that weight class, nobody could do that besides Sean Sherk back in the day, but like, he was just really aggressive, but I didn’t see the wrestler with good hands fight him so I couldn’t really jump on that train.”

As Welterweight kingpin, Woodley also defended his UFC title thrice before dropping it to Kamaru Usman in March 2019. Woodley fought three times afterward and has since departed the MMA world for two boxing matches opposite Jake Paul.

“The Chosen One” still keeps up with the sport that he made his name in, and his list of all-timers features a lot of the usual suspects.

“I think Jon Jones is the best fighter we’ve seen, whether he’s fought consistently or whatever the case,” Woodley said. “I think Anderson Silva I would say is the G.O.A.T. Because he did it in a really respectful way, never really had anything that kept him away from it, beat people without being able to talk the s—t that everybody else did.

“I think Demetrious Johnson is the most well-rounded fighter we ever saw,” he continued. “I f—k with Georges St-Pierre because he was very respectful all the time. Carlos Condit was my favorite fighter to watch so when I fought him it was kind of like, f—k, this motherf—ker’s good.”