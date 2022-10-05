Cowardly troll harassing female UFC fighter no-shows sparring challenge, deletes Twitter

UFC flyweight Casey O’Neill, currently ranked No. 11 at 125 pounds, has been dealing with a social media troll over the last several days, though unlike most female fighters, the nutcase formerly known as “Cal” wanted to show her something other than his genitals.

His hands.

“Casey is such a low level fighter,” he wrote on Twitter. “Women’s MMA is low level in general but Casey is something else. I have no fighting experience at all but could still fight better than she does. I’ll turn up, spar, and prove my point. An average male that doesn’t train could win against a low level women’s fighter like Casey.”

O’Neill, 24, told him to meet her at Xtreme Couture MMA at 3:30 p.m. in Las Vegas.

‘It’s really funny to call people out on what they’re saying because half the time someone will say something on the internet that they won’t say to your face,’ O’Neill told The Allstar podcast. “He called me out online and said he thinks I’m a terrible fighter and he would beat me, so I told him to come spar. I’ve got one ACL currently, not even cleared to spar, but I know for a fact I would kick his ass. I was fully prepared to kick his ass on Tuesday, but he deleted his Twitter. Today when I woke up I’d seen that his account is no longer, so I don’t think Casey vs. Cal is going down anymore.”

“Cal” no-showed the challenge and subsequently deleted his Twitter account.

O’Neill (9-0) has not competed since capturing a decision win over Roxanne Modafferi at the UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) last February in Houston. “King” is currently recovering from a torn ACL suffered back in April and will likely be out of action until early 2023.

Unless “Cal” decides to sack up and show his face.